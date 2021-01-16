Basement club Arbroath come back to earn point at Queen of the South

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Arbroath remain rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Championship table despite fighting back to earn a 2-2 draw at Queen of the South.

The visitors had the best chance of the first half but Kris Doolan fired wide when one-on-one with goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson.

Queen of the South wasted little time breaking the deadlock at the start of the second half, with Connor Shields scoring 13 seconds after the restart.

The former Aldershot striker then doubled his tally for the day in the 52nd minute with a stunning strike into the top corner.

Arbroath roared back into the contest with two quickfire goals of their own, the first scored by Scott Stewart after 63 minutes.

Moments later, they were level when Thomas O’Brien headed home but neither side could find a winner.