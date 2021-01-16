Jerry Yates earns Blackpool draw at Hull

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jerry Yates’ late goal earned Blackpool a plucky 1-1 draw at 10-man Hull.

Yates battered the ball home from an unmissable position when Gary Madine’s deflected hit across the face of goal caused defensive confusion after 81 minutes.

Hull had taken the lead after 51 minutes when Mallik Wilks found the bottom-right corner with a fierce left-footed drive.

But once Reece Burke was sent off after 77 minutes for dragging down Ben Woodburn on the edge of the penalty box, the Hull centre-back having initially slipped, Blackpool seized momentum and deservedly equalised.

Little separated the two sides in a well-contested first half which lacked attacking quality.

Hull, for instance, should have at least tested goalkeeper Chris Maxwell when Wilks dragged wide from a promising position.

City defender Jacob Greaves will also regret heading Greg Docherty’s free-kick over the crossbar just before the break.

Blackpool were not without a threat going forward, though, and came close when Sullay Kaikai’s deflected hit went just wide.

Neil Critchley’s men pressed gamely following Yates’ goal, but they could find no way through.