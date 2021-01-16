Josh Kay secures valuable win for Barrow against 10-man Scunthorpe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Josh Kay’s fourth goal of the season secured a vital three points for battling Barrow with a welcome 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Scunthorpe.

The midfielder’s second-half strike separated the two sides at Holker Street.

It took the visitors until the 49th minute to have a shot on goal in a scrappy encounter down the foot of the Sky Bet League Two table.

Kay struck just before the hour mark after Luke James broke down the right-hand side in the 58th minute.

But celebrations did not last long when James carried off the pitch on a stretcher in a neck brace after a horrendous clash of heads with Jordan Clarke.

With over 15 minutes of stoppage time following medical attention to James, Michael Jolley’s side survived a late surge to secure the spoils.

Jem Karacan’s 25-yard effort was well kept out by Joel Dixon before the midfielder also nodded into the side-netting moments later.

Scunthorpe finished with 10 men after Junior Brown was dismissed for the first time in five years for an off-the-ball tussle with Scott Quigley.