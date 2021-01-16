Hearts extend their lead at the top of the table with win over 10-man Alloa

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hearts extended their lead at the top of the Scottish Championship table to seven points as goals from Andy Irving, Elliott Frear and Josh Ginnelly lifted them to a 3-1 win over 10-man Alloa.

After twice going close through Craig Halkett in the early stages, Hearts eventually broke the deadlock in the 35th minute when Irving found the top corner with a stunning strike from the edge of the area.

Frear doubled the visitors’ advantage on the brink of half-time when he rifled the ball into the roof of the net.

Alloa’s task became even harder when Lucas Williamson was sent off after picking up a second yellow card in the 84th minute.

The home side gave themselves hope when Kevin Cawley headed home in the 87th minute but a Ginnelly goal in added time secured maximum points for Hearts.