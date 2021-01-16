Ross Embleton hails ‘massive win’ as Leyton Orient see off Morecambe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Leyton Orient boss Ross Embleton was thrilled with his side’s late showing as they eventually broke down a resolute Morecambe to emerge 2-0 winners.

A cross by Tunji Akinola glanced off the head of Shrimps’ defender Nathaniel Knight-Percival and into his own net for the opening goal after 88 minutes, before Lee Angol struck in stoppage time to ensure the points.

The Londoners have now won seven of their last eight league matches at home, and the latest success saw them leapfrog the Shrimps and move into the play-off places.

“I’m absolutely delighted for the boys and it was a massive win,” Embleton said.

“The way Morecambe set up in the first half showed they gave us huge respect, and I thought that in that first half we were in real control. But there wasn’t a lot of space to create out and put chances in and we were restricted to a few shots from distance.

“In the second half, if I’m brutally honest, they probably had the clearest chances until we scored.

“But overall I still think we deserved to win the game and I am pleased with the boys we kept a clean sheet and picked up another three points

“I was pleased for Lee Angol because he has done a real good job for us despite not being up front. However, our leading scorer Danny Johnson is out injured and when Lee had got his chance, he has contributed with an important goal.

“We also got central defender Dan Happe in advanced positions and we got control of the game, with Morecambe paying us the same respect they did with Chelsea, which is a huge compliment.”

Morecambe manager Derek Adams remained upbeat despite his side’s defeat which ended a run of four successive league victories.

“We had a number of big opportunities in the game,” he said. “(Carlos) Mendes-Gomes had a great opportunity in the first half, (Aaron) Wildig has had a good chance and (Yann) Songo’o had two very good chances.

“(Brad) Lyons also had a chance to score in the second half so that’s five opportunities and we limited Leyton Orient to very few.

“That was my game plan to allow them to have the ball at the back and they got very fortunate to score from an own goal. The ball came into the box and, unfortunately, one of our players glanced it into the net, but until then it didn’t look like they were going to get a goal.

“In the general play I thought we looked very good. When they had the ball, we won it back and should have been ahead.

“We have been on a fantastic run and are still in a very good position in the league, which is good, and could have won the game here.”