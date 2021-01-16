Plymouth progress pleases Ryan Lowe after Crewe draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe was delighted with another “point in the right direction” as Argyle drew 1-1 at home to 10th-placed Crewe in Sky Bet League One.

Luke Jephcott fired Plymouth in front from an 11th-minute penalty to take his season tally to 15 goals, with 13 of those coming in the league.

Oli Finney levelled with a well taken goal on 64 minutes, after a perfectly timed run into the penalty area.

Lowe said: “That’s four unbeaten now and we can look forward to going to Sunderland on Tuesday because – like Crewe – they are another good side.

“We were very good throughout, first half especially.

“We always knew Crewe were going to have a good spell because they are a good team.

“We felt if we could nullify their runs off the back of our midfielders we’d be fine. They scored off the back of one of our lads.

“In terms of overall performance I thought we had plenty of chances to win the game, if not two games of football. We have just got to put the ball in the back of the net.

“It’s about building blocks and it’s another point in the right direction. Three would have been nice, but we always say that.

“It wasn’t to be and so we move on from this now because it was a good, warranted point.

“We always carve out good chances and that comes back to the work we put in on the training pitch and the gameplans we put together.

“We are just wanting that one to fall to someone to put it in, maybe that little bit of luck, bit of fortune.

“It pleases me the way we work up the pitch to create chances. It will please me more when we start putting the ball in the back of the net more.”

Crewe boss David Artell, whose side are now unbeaten in eight league matches, admitted: “However their goal came, Plymouth deserved to lead at half-time. There’s no getting away from that fact.

“We can complain as much as we want, they deserved to be in front in the first half. We scored a good goal to get ourselves level and if there was one team that was going to win it, it was going to be us.

“We finished the game really strongly and we had to give them some information at half-time which we hoped would help.

“But it is pointless giving the information if the players can’t do it. So credit goes to the players, they responded well to what we asked of them. It was far better in the second half.

“We have had two away games and we are unbeaten still.

“The next step is turning draws into wins to make sure we keep climbing the table.

“There are not many teams that will come here and get something. Ryan sets them up well but we have taken four points off them this season and if we take four points off every team we will be all right.”