Neil Critchley hails Blackpool character after earning point at Hull

Manager Neil Critchley highlighted his side’s strength of character after Blackpool secured a 1-1 draw at Hull.

Jerry Yates’ late goal earned the visitors a point from a game which pivoted around the sending-off of City centre-back Reece Burke.

Critchley said: “I thought we saw two good teams on the pitch. I think Hull are really strong and will be up there, but I’m really pleased with the performance – it was a well-earned point.

“We had to do some defending in the first half, but not without creating opportunities ourselves.

“Second half, I thought our response to going 1-0 down was excellent. We played some really good football and played with belief.

“Obviously, the sending-off had a bearing on the game but we were in the ascendancy at that point.

“I felt that we were the team on the front foot at that moment in time and that we were good for a point.”

Hull had looked like claiming another three points in their quest for promotion when Mallik Wilks scored after 51 minutes with an emphatic finish.

But the game’s key moment came when Burke was sent off for a professional foul after 77 minutes.

The Hull centre-back’s slip allowed Ben Woodburn a clear passage towards goal, but his run was halted when Burke dragged down the Blackpool substitute on the edge of the penalty box.

Blackpool’s equaliser came with nine minutes to go when Yates cashed in on uncertain defending.

Critchley said: “I would never question these players in terms of character and resilience, but we didn’t quite create a clear-cut opportunity to win us the game.”

Of potential signings during the transfer window, Critchley added: “January is notoriously difficult to do business, but we’ve a couple of irons in the fire.”

Hull remain second, but head coach Grant McCann has become frustrated by his side’s recent inability to defend set-pieces.

He said: “I think we haven’t taken three points because of us – it was our downfall.

“We were in control, and then there was a moment of madness (Burke’s sending-off). It was just a casual pass from Richie (Smallwood) and it’s put Reece on the back foot.

“Even though Reece got sent off, we still shouldn’t have conceded from a corner. We need to learn to get better and get back on the training ground to work on our set-plays.

“It’s cost us points in the last two league games. There’ll be a lot of work going into that for the next game.”

Hull’s cause has not been helped by a contractual stand-off with youngster Keane Lewis-Potter, who remained in limbo on the substitutes’ bench.

McCann added: “His agent needs to understand that he’s not for sale – it’s as simple as that.

“It’s really frustrating because we all love him here but, unfortunately, there’s a different agenda.

“We just hope it gets resolved because it’s a ridiculous situation.”