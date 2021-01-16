Paul Hurst urges struggling Grimsby to build on draw with Southend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Manager Paul Hurst wants Grimsby to use their 0-0 draw against fellow-strugglers Southend as a building block in the quest for League Two survival.

Separated by one point ahead of kick-off, the EFL’s bottom two sides played out a goalless and largely chanceless affair at Blundell Park.

Hurst said: “We wanted three. But as much as we needed the points, it was important that we didn’t lose and we took something from the game.

“We didn’t set up with that in mind. What we witnessed is two teams that are battling for their lives and, particularly ourselves, are struggling for form.

“They have been picking up points and wins. From that point of view, it’s a decent enough point for us and something to try and build on.

“It’s a clean sheet, so that’s a little bit better. I can’t fault the players for effort. I think you saw a committed group of players out there but, at the same time, there has to be a point where we add some quality to that.

“There were times when the ball was kicked anywhere. We have to be better than that and show a little bit more thought in our play.

“But at the same time, for the next few games, it doesn’t matter how pretty it is, it’s about picking up some points.”

James McKeown produced a fine save to deny Ashley Nathaniel-George towards the death, with the same man twice going close earlier in the afternoon.

At the other end, Luke Spokes blazed over from 18 yards in the run up to half-time, while Matt Green saw his deflected strike comfortably gathered by Mark Oxley.

Southend boss Mark Molesley said: “We were certainly trying to do everything we could to win the game. We probably looked the more convincing to do that.

“We put some balls into the box, asked some questions, and their keeper has made a couple of good saves at the end.

“But at the same time, if that was in your back garden you would close the curtains!

“The elements probably played a part in that. Fair play to Grimsby, they did very well to get the game on. Half of the pitch played better.

“It was very boggy on the far side. There was a lot on the line for both teams and they were tricky conditions, so you can forgive the players for not playing too risky. It was always going to be a battle out there.

“It’s one that we more than matched them in and really showed that resilience and the hard-to-beat side of the game. Having said that, we would like to create more chances.”