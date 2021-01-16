Lee Bowyer believes Charlton earned their luck in Bristol Rovers triumph

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Charlton boss Lee Bowyer insisted Jake Forster-Caskey deserved his fortunate winner as the Addicks beat Bristol Rovers 1-0.

Athletic edged a tight game at the Memorial Stadium thanks to the midfielder’s flat corner kick which evaded everyone and bounced in at the near post.

The sides battled out a competitive game that lacked quality in the final third and the prospect of a goalless draw felt increasingly likely.

But 26 minutes from time, Forster-Caskey’s low left-footed delivery was not dealt with and beat Joe Day at the near post.

Charlton’s Albie Morgan was sent off for a challenge that brought a second yellow card with five minutes to play but the visitors held on as half-chances went begging for Rovers.

“Jake was outstanding today and he deserved that goal,” Bowyer said. “Obviously it had a bit of luck to it but he deserved it.

“From start to finish we were very good. We won our battles all over the park. The only disappointing thing was we didn’t score more goals.

“If you said we’d won by three or four today I wouldn’t have been surprised with the chances we created.

“Based on the second half, we deserved to win. It was a very good, solid performance.

“We forced them to go a bit long at times and got into a solid shape. Everyone all over the park worked really hard and competed really well. I’m really pleased.

“I just told the players not to get carried away. Tuesday is going to be a completely different game. Peterborough are a good side. Long way to go, we’ve not even played half the teams yet.”

Paul Tisdale rued the absence of flair players Sam Nicholson and Erhun Oztumer through injury and ineligibility, and was unhappy with his players’ part in the goal.

“It was a poor goal to concede,” Tisdale admitted. “I wouldn’t say it was a mis-hit cross but it certainly wasn’t the strongest corner we’ve ever faced.

“It was a really disappointing one to concede and it has ended up costing us the game.

“The defence and goalkeeper are all part of the same unit. Their job is to keep the ball from bouncing in that area.

“It’s not a case of blaming anybody in particular. They’re all culpable, because they all go back and defend the box.

“It’s a soft, soft goal but we have to accept that it wasn’t a good enough performance and move on.

“We didn’t have enough in the final third to cause them problems. I’d like us to be better in those areas.

“We certainly missed the guile and movement of Sam Nicholson and we didn’t find a way of replacing that.”