Hibs midfielder Alex Gogic makes blueprint for dream start to the new year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Alex Gogic has laid out his blueprint for a dream start to 2021 as the Hibernian midfielder eyes Hampden glory as well as preparing to become a father again.

Gogic’s partner is due to give birth to a baby girl at the end of February and the Cypriot international dedicated his celebration to her after finding the net in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Kilmarnock.

That timeline would see the latest addition to the Gogic family arrive around the same time Hibs are preparing for a Betfred Cup final – if they can defeat St Johnstone next weekend.

And the versatile former Hamilton player admits he is relishing a thrilling period in his professional and home life.

Gogic said: “My missus is pregnant and we’re expecting a baby soon. So that goal and celebration was for her. We’re having a girl. It’s our second and we already have a boy so we’re both happy!

“It’s something exciting for us look forward to at the end of February.

“It’s a big week for us with the semi-final, we need to win that. We’ve been there before and we want to take the next step this time and get to the final – and then the baby will be here.

“I’ve got it all planned out! I just hope it all goes like that.”

Gogic’s thunderbolt from just inside the box added to an Alan Power own goal to end Hibs’ four-game winless streak and see them leapfrog Aberdeen into third spot in the Premiership.

He added: “This win was important as we had a bit of a downfall with the defeats against Ross County and Livingston.

“So, it was good to get the three points and keep a clean sheet to get back to winning ways.”

Killie assistant Andy Millen reckons the opening goal, which saw Power turn a fine Josh Doig cross into his own net, was decisive in a contest which had been a complete stalemate to that point.

He added: “The first half was even and both the manager (Alex Dyer) and I said to the boys at half-time a mistake from either team was going to lead to the first goal.

“Unfortunately for us, we made the mistake. And then we’re chasing the game.”