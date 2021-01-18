Lloyd Kerry suspended as Harrogate host Exeter

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Lloyd Kerry will be suspended for Harrogate’s Sky Bet League Two clash against Exeter.

Midfielder Kerry is serving a three-game ban after he was sent off in Town’s recent defeat against Cambridge.

Ryan Fallowfield, Aaron Martin and Brendan Kiernan are all back in contention after completing a period of isolation following their positive Covid-19 tests.

Will Smith (hamstring), Joe Cracknell (knee), Dan Jones (knee), Mitchell Roberts and Mark Beck (both hamstring) remain sidelined.

Exeter captain Jake Taylor is a major doubt after sustaining a hamstring injury in last week’s draw against Bolton.

Tom Parkes, Jake Caprice and Josh Key will all be assessed after manager Matt Taylor revealed they were struggling towards the end of that match.

Lewis Page will also be monitored after recently returning from injury.

Pierce Sweeney, who suffered a hamstring problem on Boxing Day, is set to be available again after he made his comeback against Bolton.