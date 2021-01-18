Captain James Coppinger to miss Doncaster’s clash with Rochdale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Doncaster are without captain James Coppinger and Reece James for the visit of Rochdale in Sky Bet League One.

Veteran midfielder Coppinger faces a spell out after suffering a calf injury in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Swindon.

Defender James is suspended after collecting his fifth booking of the season and striker Tyreece John-Jules is also doubtful with a hamstring problem.

Joe Wright (calf) and Madger Gomes (hamstring) remain on the sidelines.

Rochdale defender Jimmy McNulty is out as he begins a three-match suspension.

McNulty was shown a straight red card in Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Wigan for kicking out at an opponent.

Manager Brian Barry-Murphy will again check on veteran defender Paul McShane, who is hoping to overcome a calf injury.

Captain Eoghan O’Connell remains on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.