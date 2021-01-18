Sam Lavelle likely to lead Morecambe at home to Walsall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Morecambe are likely to be captained by Sam Lavelle in their League Two clash with Walsall on Tuesday evening.

The defender had previously been absent after testing positive for coronavirus, missing the Shrimps’ 4-0 FA Cup loss to Chelsea on January 10.

Lavelle returned to action on Saturday, however, when the club lost 2-0 at Leyton Orient, and should be present once again on Tuesday.

Second-choice goalkeeper Jake Turner has been recalled by parent club Newcastle, leaving Andre Da Silva Mendes to take his spot on the bench as understudy to first-choice Mark Halstead.

Walsall boss Darrell Clarke could hand a debut to new loan signing Tyreik Wright.

The 19-year-old winger joined from parent club Aston Villa last week and will remain with the Saddlers until the end of the season.

Wright took a spot on the bench at the weekend as his new club drew 1-1 with Oldham.

Forward Rory Holden is a long-term absentee and will miss the rest of the term due to a knee injury.