Reading’s injury issues show signs of easing

Reading’s injury problems are showing signs of easing but Tuesday’s game against Coventry may come too soon for several players.

Lewis Gibson (quad) resumed training last week and has a chance of being involved, although the trip to Preston at the weekend could be a more likely return date for the defender.

Royals captain Liam Moore (foot) and forward Yakou Meite (knee) are both making good progress and are being assessed regularly and are expected to be back in action before the end of the month.

Andy Yiadom (knee) will be a little longer while George Puscas, absent from the squad for the FA Cup defeat at Luton on January 9, remains unavailable through injury.

Matty James could make his full debut for Coventry.

The midfielder, on loan from Leicester, made his first appearance for the club as a substitute in the FA Cup defeat at Norwich and is pushing for a place in the starting line-up.

The same can be said of Josh Eccles, following his return from a loan spell at Gillingham.

Matt Godden (foot) is set for a three-month absence while Tyler Walker (calf), Michael Rose (groin) and Marko Marosi (cheek) all continue their rehabilitation for the Sky Blues, whose game against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Owls camp.