Derby defender Krystian Bielik available for Bournemouth visit

Krystian Bielik is fit and available for Derby as they prepare for their home game against Bournemouth.

The Poland defender fell heavily on his arm during the defeat to Rotherham on Saturday and had to be substituted but he has suffered no lasting effects.

Goalkeeper David Marshall, absent at the weekend, is being monitored after having an illness (non-Covid).

Tom Lawrence remains sidelined with the ankle injury he suffered last month but the midfielder is “gradually improving”, according to first-team coach Liam Rosenior.

Jefferson Lerma will be available for Bournemouth.

The midfielder was sent off during the defeat to Luton on Saturday but his red card has been overturned after the club appealed, meaning he will not serve a suspension.

More good news for the Cherries sees Arnaut Danjuma ready to make his return from injury. The Dutch winger has been out since November with a hamstring problem.

Former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere has signed for Bournemouth on a deal until the end of the season and he could be included in the squad.