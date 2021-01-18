Chris Hussey a doubt for Cheltenham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Chris Hussey is doubtful as Cheltenham look to end their winless run in Sky Bet League Two at home to Newport.

The full-back was absent for the Robins’ draw against Bolton on Saturday because of a kick to the foot he sustained in the FA Cup win over Mansfield earlier this month, and the lingering discomfort means he could miss out again.

Manager Michael Duff says there are a “couple of bumps and bruises” following the game at Bolton, who sealed a draw four minutes from time through Eoin Doyle’s goal as Cheltenham’s run without a league win stretched to six matches.

Midfielder Liam Sercombe (knee) and goalkeeper Scott Flinders (bruised bone) are expected to be sidelined while defender Sean Long is in line for more playing time after making his comeback following hip surgery off the bench at the weekend.

Newport will head to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium without Josh Sheehan.

The midfielder was given his marching orders just before the hour mark in the goalless draw against Salford at the weekend and is suspended as a result.

Ryan Haynes came off in the first half at Rodney Parade because of a head injury and is a doubt.

Ashley Baker replaced his fellow defender at the weekend and could start if Haynes is unable to recover.