Lincoln hit by coronavirus cases ahead of Gillingham clash

Lincoln are without four more players for their Sky Bet League One clash with Gillingham due to Covid-19 issues.

The club have not yet identified the individuals concerned, but Harry Anderson is available again after completing his period in isolation.

Conor McGrandles and Lewis Montsma could also return after injuries.

Robbie Gotts’ loan spell with the Imps has now ended and Zack Elbouzedi has joined Bolton on loan for the remainder of the season.

Gillingham will check on the fitness of midfielder Stuart O’Keefe following his return to action in Saturday’s victory at Accrington.

O’Keefe, who has made a quicker than expected recovery from the broken leg he suffered last September, appeared as a late substitute at the weekend.

Manager Steve Evans has said he needs to check on the fitness of a couple of unnamed players following knocks in the Accrington game. Jacob Mellis (hamstring) could again be in the squad but may not be ready to feature.

Striker Dominic Samuel and midfielder Henry Woods remain on the absentee list after operations.