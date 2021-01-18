Crawley without Max Watters after striker’s Cardiff switch

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crawley will be without Max Watters for the visit of Stevenage on Tuesday evening after the striker signed for Championship side Cardiff at the weekend.

Fellow forward James Tilley is in line to make his Crawley debut after signing for the club last week, while winger Jordan Maguire-Drew could also feature after joining on-loan from Leyton Orient until the end of the season.

Reece Grego-Cox misses out, while Josh Doherty and Henry Burnett are both doubtful.

TV star Mark Wright, who made his debut as a late substitute in the shock FA Cup victory against Leeds earlier this month, should be on the bench again.

Stevenage have no new injury or suspension concerns.

Loan signing Matty Stevens made his debut off the bench in the goalless draw against Tranmere on Saturday and will be pushing for his first start since joining Boro earlier this month.

Alex Revell shuffled his pack at the weekend, bringing in Tyrone Marsh, Elliott List and Luke Norris to the XI, with Danny Newton, Jack Smith and Tom Pett all dropping down to the bench.

Revell could opt to restore the trio to his starting line-up to face a side that have not been beaten in any competition since November 24.