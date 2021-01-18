Perry Ng unlikely to face Bristol Rovers as defender nears Crewe exit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crewe captain Perry Ng appears to have played his last match for the club as he will not be in the squad for the visit of Bristol Rovers ahead of an expected move to Cardiff.

The right-back was left out of Saturday’s draw at Plymouth and is on the verge of joining the Sky Bet Championship club after an agreement was reached on Monday.

It means Luke Offord will probably have to slot in on the right-hand side again, with Olly Lancashire partnering Omar Beckles in central defence.

Midfielder Tom Lowery made his first appearance since Boxing Day as a substitute but will likely have to settle for a place on the bench again, while Daniel Powell continues to struggle with a minor knee injury.

Rovers skipper Max Ehmer and Erhun Oztumer both return after missing Saturday’s defeat to Charlton.

Defender Ehmer is back after serving a one-match suspension, while midfielder Oztumer is available again having been ineligible against his parent club.

Forward Sam Nicholson is expected to begin training in the next couple of weeks after a hip injury.

Defender Tom Davies has joined Barrow on loan having not played competitively for almost a year following surgery on both knees.