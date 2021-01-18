Richard Keogh set to miss Fleetwood clash as MK Dons exit looms

Something went wrong - please try again later.

MK Dons are resigned to losing defender Richard Keogh as they prepare to host Fleetwood in Sky Bet League One.

The Irishman missed Saturday’s defeat at Peterborough amid reported interest from Huddersfield and he looks to have made his final appearance for the club.

Midfielder Andrew Surman will miss out after suffering a hamstring injury early in the weekend game, but the problem is not as bad as first feared.

David Kasumu and Louis Thompson are both back in training and nearing returns, but this game comes too soon.

Fleetwood’s main issue centres on who will play in goal.

Summer signing Joel Coleman is close to returning after more than four months out injured, but he was not quite ready for Saturday’s defeat to Portsmouth.

With Alex Cairns self-isolating and Jayson Leutwiler having left, that meant emergency loan signing Joe Hilton had to play and it is not clear what the situation is heading into Tuesday’s game.

Striker Kyle Vassell could continue after making his debut against Pompey and Wes Burns (calf) will be checked.