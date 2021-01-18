Conor McLaughlin and Danny Graham set to remain sidelined for Sunderland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sunderland have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Plymouth.

Defender Conor McLaughlin (hernia) and forward Danny Graham (knee) are expected to remain sidelined.

Denver Hume (hamstring) is out for two months, while fellow defender Arbenit Xhemajli is already set to miss the rest of the campaign with a knee issue.

The Black Cats head into Tuesday’s fixture unbeaten in their last seven outings.

Plymouth could hand a debut to new signing Niall Ennis for their visit to the Stadium of Light.

The 21-year-old striker, a former England youth international, signed from Wolves on Monday.

Defender Adam Lewis, who arrived on loan from Liverpool last week, will be pushing for his first start after coming off the bench in Plymouth’s 1-1 draw against Crewe on Saturday.

Left wing-back George Cooper remains a long-term absentee due to knee surgery.