Hull defender Reece Burke suspended for Accrington clash

Hull will be without the suspended Reece Burke for the visit of Accrington.

The defender was sent off in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Blackpool and will serve a one-match ban.

Dan Crowley could make his debut after the midfielder joined on loan from Birmingham on Monday.

Martin Samuelsen’s calf problem has cleared up but the attacking midfielder has been told he can leave in January.

Accrington boss John Coleman is waiting to see if Matt Butcher will be fit for the trip to the Tigers.

The midfielder was forced off in the first half of Saturday’s defeat at home to Gillingham with a broken nose.

Newcastle loanee Mo Sangare is expected to be out with a hamstring injury but Ross Sykes returned at the weekend after a knee problem.

Gary Roberts is waiting for his first start after returning to the club at the start of the month.