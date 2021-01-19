Storm Christoph hits EFL programme as games postponed due to waterlogged pitches

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Storm Christoph took its toll on Tuesday’s round of fixtures as heavy rain swept the country.

Blackburn’s Sky Bet Championship match with second-placed Swansea was postponed due to a waterlogged Ewood Park pitch.

A statement on the Blackburn website read: “Following a pitch inspection at Ewood Park this morning, and with further wet weather forecast, a decision was made by local referee Michael Salisbury to postpone the game.

❌ Tonight's @SkyBetChamp fixture against @SwansOfficial has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 19, 2021

“Details for the rearranged fixture – as well as the planned ‘Rovers Remember’ tribute – will be announced in due course.”

Lincoln’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Gillingham was also postponed on Tuesday morning due to a waterlogged pitch.

And under two hours before kick-off at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool’s clash with Northampton also fell victim to the heavy rain.