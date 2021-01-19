Manchester City still without Sergio Aguero for visit of Aston Villa

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Manchester City will again be without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero for Wednesday night’s Premier League game against Aston Villa.

The Argentina striker is still isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Defender Aymeric Laporte (thigh) is back in training but this game comes too soon. Fellow centre-back Nathan Ake is still out with a muscular problem.

England midfielder Ross Barkley is available as Villa end a 19-day Premier League hiatus following a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

Barkley has not played since sustaining a hamstring injury against Brighton on November 21.

Villa have not played a league game since the 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on New Year’s Day. One unnamed player remains unavailable after the Covid-19 outbreak which saw nine players and five staff return positive tests and the entire squad go into self-isolation.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Garcia, Harwood-Bellis, Zinchenko, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Foden, Silva, Sterling, Torres, Mahrez, Doyle, Jesus, Delap, Nmecha.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Heaton, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Traore, Ramsey, Luiz, El Ghazi, Davis, McGinn, Grealish, Barkley, Watkins, Taylor, Nakamba, Elmohamady, Guilbert, Hause.