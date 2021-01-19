Aitor Karanka could keep winning side as Birmingham take on Preston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka could name the same side which beat Middlesbrough at the weekend for the visit of Preston.

Karanka made five changes on Saturday and was rewarded with a first win in eight games in all competitions at the Riverside Stadium.

Lukas Jutkiewicz and Jonathan Leko are among the players available if Karanka decides to rotate his squad.

Midfielder Dan Crowley, who has not featured for the first team since October, has joined Sky Bet League One side Hull on loan until the end of the season.

Preston manager Alex Neil has no new injury concerns ahead of Wednesday’s trip.

Neil also expects to have Billy Bodin back on the grass this week for the first time after his knee operation.

Bodin has played just two games this season and will need time to get back to full fitness.

Long-term casualties Louis Moult, Patrick Bauer and Declan Rudd remain sidelined.