Tim Krul set for Norwich return against Bristol City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Norwich are set to welcome back Tim Krul for Bristol City’s visit to Carrow Road.

Krul has missed the last two games after being one of the players affected by the Canaries’ Covid-19 outbreak, but the Holland international is back training and seems likely to replace rookie goalkeeper Daniel Barden.

Top scorer Teemu Pukki (side strain) and defender Christoph Zimmermann (hip) remain absent for the Sky Bet Championship leaders, as do Xavi Quintilla and Bali Mumba because of Covid reasons.

Adam Idah has recovered from coronavirus but will not be involved as he builds up match fitness, but Josh Martin could return to the squad after flu.

Antoine Semenyo returns for Bristol City after missing the weekend home win over Preston.

Kasey Palmer has recovered from an ankle injury sustained in that victory and is set to start a second successive game following his Swansea loan spell.

Jamie Paterson (groin) remains sidelined but the forward looks as if he will now be back quicker than expected before the end of the month.

Aden Baldwin, Callum O’Dowda, Jay Dasilva, Joe Williams, Liam Walsh, Nathan Baker and Steven Sessegnon remain on a lengthy City injury list.