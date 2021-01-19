New Huddersfield signing Richard Keogh is in contention for Millwall fixture

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Huddersfield’s new signing Richard Keogh is in contention for the home game against Millwall.

Centre-half Keogh has returned for a second spell with the Terriers after joining on loan from MK Dons until the end of the season.

Fellow central defenders Christopher Schindler (knee), Richard Stearman (hamstring) and Rarmani Edmonds-Green (muscle strain) all remain sidelined.

Another centre-back, Naby Sarr (knee), is poised to return after missing the weekend defeat at Watford, while Isaac Mbenza and Alex Pritchard are also expected to be available after injury.

Millwall’s on-loan striker Kenneth Zohore is available after extending his stay at The Den until the end of the season.

Boss Gary Rowett is expected to choose from an unchanged squad following Saturday’s defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Defender Murray Wallace is expected to miss out again through injury, while Billy Mitchell and Connor Mahoney are unlikely to feature as they work their way back to full fitness.

The Lions, 16th in the table, have won only one of their last 15 league matches.