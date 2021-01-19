Jackson Longridge available as Livingston host Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Livingston re-signed left-back Jackson Longridge from Bradford ahead of the visit of Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Recent signing Gavin Reilly comes into the squad while Jason Holt will have a fitness test after missing Saturday’s draw at Parkhead.

Long-term absentees Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) remain out.

Celtic have a fresh Covid-19 casualty ahead of the trip to West Lothian.

But another 12 players are available again following a period of self-isolation sparked by Christopher Jullien’s positive test.

Jullien is out long-term with a knee injury while winger James Forrest is making his way back from ankle surgery.