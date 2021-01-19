Ravi Ashwin laughs last and Mesut Ozil moves on – Tuesday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.

Football

West Brom marked 19 years since the death of Jeff Astle.

19 years since we lost The King 👑 pic.twitter.com/fOIms1fkdx — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 19, 2021

Liverpool reminisced about this day last year.

One year ago today, an 𝒖𝒏𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆 Anfield moment 🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/Bw79n0Mvqx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 19, 2021

Jordan Henderson became an ambassador for NHS Charities Together.

The NHS frontline needs our support now more than ever so I’m honoured to be announced as the first NHS Charities Together Champion. 🌈 More info – https://t.co/gJo6YFAH0K @NHSCharities #NHSCharitiesTogether #NHS pic.twitter.com/FUloeVjupz — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) January 19, 2021

Brendan Rodgers thanked the NHS.

Stay home. Protect the NHS. Save lives. pic.twitter.com/IcqJfThMZ1 — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 19, 2021

Mesut Ozil prepared for his new chapter.

🔴⚪ 🤝🏼 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/tknCvzVHLH — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 19, 2021 Touchdown in Istanbul… 🛬🇹🇷💛💙 #tb pic.twitter.com/GrWffDta27 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 19, 2021

Ross Barkley and Aston Villa were ready for a return to action.

Back out there, big game tomorrow! 🤩🎉 pic.twitter.com/q18eEBzRGo — Ross Barkley (@RBarkley8) January 19, 2021

Chelsea reflected on a memorable meeting on this day seven years ago.

OTD in 2014 🔥 A @setoo9 hat-trick in a 3-1 victory against Manchester United. And he celebrates with a 13 year old ball boy, named Callum Hudson-Odoi 👀Feel old yet, @Calteck10? 😉 pic.twitter.com/NsRY1d66RD — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 19, 2021

Brighton wished Steve Cotterill well.

💙 Everyone at Albion sends their best wishes to Steve Cotterill We wish him a speedy recovery. #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/C1qPzsG0Ma — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 19, 2021

Alexis Sanchez basked in Inter Milan’s win over Juventus.

The Adidas Predator.

Some tough choices for Declan Rice and Ben Chilwell.

The surprises just keep on coming 😅@BenChilwell and @_DeclanRice join @Josh_Denzel1 to crown the greatest food of all time! — England (@England) January 19, 2021

Cricket

India’s remarkable Test victory over Australia was the toast of Twitter.

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers 👏🏼🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021 This win is going in history books ! Young team beating a experienced Australian side I don’t think I was so proud while I was playing for india 🇮🇳 #Unbelievable stuff #test cricket at it’s best congratulations boys 🕺🏼👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽 #IndiavsAustralia — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 19, 2021 Every Indian cricket fan going into work today !! In such adversity that was truly amazing India !! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/eQlo1BotLU — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) January 19, 2021 Unbelievable test series win by @BCCI ! Every test match was exciting to watch! #IndiavsAustralia — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 19, 2021 Only issue with India beating Australia in such an INCREDIBLE manner, is that the Test was played in Brisbane. A city that doesn’t deserve an event so good! 🤣 Pant – the boy who turned into a man today in Australia, in cricketing terms! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 19, 2021 EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!Congrats India. pic.twitter.com/ZtCChUURLV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021 Test cricket’s heart is beating strongly! That was an extraordinary win @BCCI & a fantastic series to watch. Aussies not lost at The Gabba since 1988. Wow — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) January 19, 2021 What a match! Congratulations India on a historic win. Can we sleep now? #AUSvIND https://t.co/a8M7L4JWTx — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 19, 2021 From 36 all out in the same series to winning it on Australia soil. Wow. #IndiavsAustralia #BorderGavaskarTrophy https://t.co/V96MdnHCAC — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 19, 2021 Congratulations 👏 #Cricket #IndiavsAustralia #esmuellert https://t.co/vTj9pgJwRd — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) January 19, 2021

Tim Paine’s sledging returned to haunt him.

Ravi Ashwin had the last laugh.

Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever! @tdpaine36 @CricketAus — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 19, 2021

It was a special week for Dan Lawrence.

Loved every minute of my debut this week, great start from the lads!! pic.twitter.com/Es0ZqxUUz6 — Daniel Lawrence (@DanLawrence288) January 19, 2021

Sam Curran also enjoyed it.

Great victory in the first test 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/3bljEWKb3d — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) January 19, 2021

James Anderson is working hard in case he gets the nod for the second Test.

Joe Root was missing the Barmy Army.

Thanks again to Rob and to all our fans back home who can’t be here. We have the best fans in the world and can’t wait to play in front of you again 👏👏👏 https://t.co/ynCzNsXztH — Joe Root (@root66) January 19, 2021

Tennis

Tennis players continued to prepare for the Australian Open from their hotel rooms.

Quarantine Tingzzzzz @AustralianOpen ✌🏾😝 pic.twitter.com/mevsbwifVX — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 19, 2021 Day 5/14 – squat press with a leather chair (& bangers on in the background 🎶) pic.twitter.com/YwrKGJyV2c — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) January 19, 2021

Yulia Putintseva found another mouse in her room!

Different room same story🤦🏼‍♀️ wanted to go to sleep but noooope! pic.twitter.com/REZu1LqDMv — Yulia Putintseva (@PutintsevaYulia) January 19, 2021 it’s actually a lot of them! Not even 1 in my room now🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/uUaicOhoB5 — Yulia Putintseva (@PutintsevaYulia) January 19, 2021

Katie Boulter was among the lucky ones to get on court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Boulter (@katiecboulter) Happy to be back on court 🌏🤗 #workinprogress #Melbourne @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/0RDGviha74 — Fabio Fognini (@fabiofogna) January 19, 2021

Wise words from Victoria Azarenka.

Motor Racing

Jenson Button turned 41.

Sergio Perez was fitted for his new Red Bull seat.

MMA

Conor McGregor chilled.