Hull ease past 10-man Accrington to move top of League One

Hull moved top of Sky Bet League One with a comfortable 3-0 victory at home to 10-man Accrington.

Mallik Wilks’ ninth league goal of the season put City on track before Gavin Whyte doubled the hosts’ lead in the second half.

Substitute Josh Magennis added a 67th-minute penalty after Cameron Burgess was sent off for a second bookable offence for dragging down Jacob Greaves inside the box.

Wilks scored the opening goal after 37 minutes, though Keane Lewis-Potter played an impressive supporting role.

Lewis-Potter pirouetted on the edge of the penalty area before threading a neat pass towards the Hull forward, who battered the ball beneath goalkeeper Nathan Baxter.

Accrington were poor from the outset and should have fallen further behind when Greaves sliced an effort wide four minutes after the restart.

Whyte effectively put the game to bed after 55 minutes when he rammed the ball high into the net once Wilks’ initial one-on-one strike was parried by Baxter.

Hull’s dominance was underscored when Magennis scored a penalty with his first touch of the game to seal maximum points.