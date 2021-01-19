Sammie Szmodics scores twice as Posh push back to conquer Charlton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sammie Szmodics was the goal-scoring hero as Peterborough produced a stunning second-half comeback to claim a 2-1 success against promotion rivals Charlton.

The in-form frontman bagged a brace for the second successive match to fire Darren Ferguson’s men to a vital victory.

Former Posh player Conor Washington put Charlton in command when tucking away a 14th-minute penalty to bag his seventh goal of the season after skipper Jason Pearce was clumsily sent tumbling by Ethan Hamilton.

Chris Gunter wasted a glorious chance to double the visitors’ lead midway through the second half when heading over from close range and that proved even more costly when Szmodics levelled with a cool 67th-minute finish after racing onto Jonson Clarke-Harris’ header.

And the same Posh duo linked up again in the 79th minute to complete the turnaround, with Clarke-Harris seizing on a slip and bursting forward before releasing Szmodics to slot home.

Szmodics was then denied a hat-trick by a fine save from Charlton keeper Ben Amos late on, but Posh had done enough to earn the points and extend their unbeaten run to five matches.