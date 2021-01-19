League One leaders Hull are in a positive place – boss Grant McCann

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Head coach Grant McCann believes Hull are in a “positive place” after his side went top of Sky Bet League One with a 3-0 victory at home to 10-man Accrington.

City moved above Lincoln due to superior goal difference and claimed three deserved points thanks to goals from Mallik Wilks, Gavin Whyte and substitute Josh Magennis.

McCann said: “We had to be good playing against – in my opinion – one of the best teams in the league.

“I thought in the first half we were excellent, technically really good and the fact we made them change their shape in the second half is credit to the players.

“We want to stay there (top of the league) but we realise there’s a lot of games still to be played – no one’s getting carried away or dancing through hoops.

“There’s lots of thing we need to improve on – it’s a learning experience for many of the players – but we’re in a positive place.”

Hull opened the scoring after 37 minutes when Wilks was teed up in front of goal by Keane Lewis-Potter.

Whyte doubled Hull’s advantage with a composed follow-up once Wilks’ initial strike was saved by Nathan Baxter.

The hosts added a third after Cameron Burgess was sent off for a second bookable offence for fouling Jacob Greaves inside the box after 67 minutes.

Substitute Magennis scored the resulting penalty with his first touch.

McCann added: “There’s a lot of football still to be played and we know where we need to improve.

“The squad’s really strong and we want to keep people ticking over when they are called upon.

“We want to keep people out of the treatment room and keep the squad strong.

“We’ve got a squad that are all pushing each other.

“We’ve got a very good changing room, but we’ll stay in a siege mentality with one goal (promotion) at the very top of our minds.”

Accrington manager John Coleman accepted his team deserved nothing from the game.

“It wasn’t good enough,” he said. “We haven’t really laid a glove on them in the first half and we tried to get to half-time to adjust.

“It was a difficult night. We let them attack us too much, we let them press us too much.

“We didn’t create the chances I know we can create. We’ve got to do better and be more forceful.

“We know we’re a good team.”

Of the sending-off, Coleman added: “They get a corner – there’s a bit of wrestling at the far post. The referee’s initial reaction is that it wasn’t a penalty.

“He’s waited five or six seconds – four or five Hull players run at him – and then he’s given a penalty.

“Whether that’s the way he referees…but he’s given the impression that he’s been influenced by their players.

“If that’s bad enough, he then sends our player off. If you’re sending off players for pushing and shoving, there should have been a lot of yellow cards.”