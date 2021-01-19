Adam Marriott penalty earns Kings Lynn welcome win

Something went wrong - please try again later.

King’s Lynn eased their fears of being dragged into a relegation battle with a 1-0 Vanarama National League win at Eastleigh.

Adam Marriott scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot to give the Linnets just their fifth league win of the season.

Andrew Boyce denied Ross Barrows and Spitfires keeper Joe McDonnell had to be alert to tip a long punt by his opposing number Archie Mair over the bar in difficult conditions.

A Ben House foul on the edge of the area was adjudged to be inside the box, allowing Marriott to open the scoring five minutes before half-time.

Sam Smart came close to equalising in the second half but King’s Lynn held out for the three points.