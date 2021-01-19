Doncaster maintain strong form by beating Rochdale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jon Taylor’s first-half strike was enough to secure a sixth win in seven League One matches for Doncaster as they saw off Rochdale 1-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Rochdale enjoyed the better of the early stages with Oliver Rathbone and Matty Lund both going close with shots from the edge of the box.

But Doncaster took the lead on 31 minutes. Brad Halliday nodded down a long diagonal ball from Matt Smith for Taylor to slam in from close range.

Rovers looked to control possession in the early stages of the second half and Taylor went close to extending the lead when he brought the ball down and hooked wide from the edge of the box.

Rochdale pushed hard with Stephen Humphrys missing a good headed chance from a free kick.

The lively Kwadwo Baah dribbled into the box but saw his shot blocked by the chest of Andy Butler before Humphrys slammed a free kick into the wall as Doncaster held on.