Portsmouth march on after victory over AFC Wimbledon

In-form Portsmouth made it six League One clean sheets in a row with a 4-0 demolition of struggling AFC Wimbledon at a wet and windy Fratton Park.

The visitors started brightly, however, and while they did not trouble home keeper Craig MacGillivray early on, their high-energy pressing game kept Pompey quiet.

But Pompey took control of the game with three goals in a 16-minute spell before the break. After 28 minutes some fine build-up play ended with Callum Johnson’s cross being headed goalward by Ryan Williams and John Marquis knocked it home.

Eight minutes later it was two when Williams scored the goal of the game. Tom Naylor fired a pass into Marquis and the striker laid the ball into the path of Williams, who curled a delightful left-footed effort beyond keeper Sam Walker.

And, just before the break, the game was effectively over when centre-back Sean Raggett powered home a header from a Lee Brown free-kick.

Substitute Ben Close completed the scoring when he broke away and fired home from 14 yards, with the victory taking Pompey one point behind leaders Hull.