Tranmere on the rise after upsetting Forest Green

Tranmere moved into the top half of League Two thanks to a 3-2 win against fourth-placed Forest Green.

The hosts struck early as visiting goalkeeper Luke McGee palmed Liam Feeney’s cross into the path of Paul Lewis, and he headed home from six yards.

Minutes later it should have been two, only for James Vaughan to head straight at McGee as he dived in to meet Otis Khan’s precise cross.

Feeney fired a 20-yard shot inches off target as Tranmere dominated.

Lewis then planted another firm header straight at a grateful McGee.

Two minutes after the restart Tranmere added a second when Calum MacDonald dragged a low cross back for Vaughan, who side-footed home easily.

Substitute Jamille Matt hit the crossbar for Forest Green, before fellow replacement Elliott Whitehouse halved the deficit when he bundled home Nicky Cadden’s cross from close range.

Feeney smashed home to make it 3-1 after Morgan Ferrier’s cross was not cleared, before Scott Wagstaff headed in a late Forest Green consolation.