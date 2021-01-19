Morecambe boss sent off at the death after hard-fought Walsall draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams was sent off three minutes from time as his side’s hard-fought 1-1 League Two draw at home to Walsall ended in controversial fashion.

Adams was left raging after referee Graham Salisbury failed to award the Shrimps a late penalty when Aaron Wildig looked to have been brought down in the box and the boss was given a red card for his protests.

The home side were on the front foot at that stage after Carlos Mendes Gomes had headed them level 10 minutes from time with a fine finish from Ryan Cooney’s cross.

The game started with Walsall taking the lead after 37 minutes when Josh Gordon scored at the second attempt after his first effort from Elijah Adebayo’s excellent right-wing cross was superbly saved by Mark Halstead.

Both sides had chances to win the game with the best falling to Adebayo who was free on goal but dragged his shot wide of the target when he should have done better.

The game swung from end to end at the death with Walsall defender Dan Scarr looping a header over and Saddlers goalkeeper Liam Roberts making fine saves from Mendes Gomes and Cole Stockton.

Morecambe’s Yann Song’o then went close in injury time with a close-range header that cleared the crossbar as the two sides held on for a point apiece.