Matt Taylor urges Exeter to rediscover scoring form after Harrogate stalemate

Exeter manager Matt Taylor urged his team to rediscover their composure in front of goal following a goalless League Two draw at 10-man Harrogate.

The Grecians’ freescoring start to the season has stuttered in recent weeks with just one goal in their last three outings and – even though defender Warren Burrell was sent off for the hosts after 73 minutes – the visitors only managed one shot on target all night.

Taylor said: “We should have won the game. I can’t describe it any other way on the balance of play in terms of the chances we had and good chances at that.

“But we didn’t work their keeper or goal enough. We created at will again and I’m pleased with a clean sheet, but we should have won.

“We were almost a good team, but almost is not good enough when you don’t take your chances. It’s not as if the personnel has really changed and we were the leading scorers in the top four divisions not so long ago.

“We’ve been creating chances all season and, for the majority of the season, we’ve been converting those chances.

“Maybe it’s down to a bit of a lack of confidence and we need that bit of composure back, because we haven’t scored enough goals in the last three games.

“It was a very hard-working performance from us, but we lacked that one moment of quality in the 18-yard box.”

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver was delighted with the application of his side, who he felt deserved their share of the spoils following a run of four-straight defeats in all competitions at Wetherby Road.

He said: “There were a lot of positives for us. We showed plenty of hard graft and we were in the ascendancy for large passages of the game.

“We were very energetic and pressed high in their faces but, when we had the chance to settle down, we also showed our ability.

“We would have liked to have tested their keeper a bit more but we nullified one of the best teams going forward in the division even after going down to 10 men.

“We defended well after causing our own problems with one or two occasions in the first half and we still have to make sure we nail the basics down, because sometimes it’s OK to take a point at home.

“It doesn’t have to be all or nothing and Exeter are one of the best teams at this level but I think we matched them.

“We had one or two moments against them and they know that they have been in a battle.”