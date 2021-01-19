Joe Gallen pleased with Portsmouth’s defending after another clean sheet

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Portsmouth assistant manager Joe Gallen was full of praise for his side’s solidity after keeping a sixth successive League One clean sheet with a 4-0 drubbing of AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park.

First-half strikes from John Marquis, Ryan Williams and Sean Raggett put the home side firmly in control.

And a late fourth from substitute Ben Close was the icing on the cake to leave Pompey one point off leaders Hull.

Gallen said: “It was a good night for us and what was really pleasing was the scoreline as we expected a tight game really. And we scored some really good goals. Another clean sheet – it becomes a thing in the changing room, not conceding.

“Even though you’re 3-0 up at half-time, the most used phrase is not to concede and keep this run going. If you keep a clean sheet, obviously it gives you a good chance to win the game, and in the last few weeks we’ve been able to do that.

“The clean sheet is the whole team – the keeper and the back four are really into it but it starts from the front for us and they’ve done very well.

“Not conceding goals is always the key. We’re able to build upon that with our offensive play and we’ve got some dangerous players in attacking areas.

“The quality of the first two goals, in particular, was very good. Quick passing, one and two-touch and brilliant finishing. Ryan’s was a hell of a goal out of, probably not a lot.”

Dons boss Glyn Hodges was left bemoaning his side’s lack of defensive nous, however.

He said: “The difference between the two sides was confidence. They’re on a great run, aren’t conceding goals and have beaten all in front of them.

“We started well and the boys gave everything. It was just fundamental errors that got punished. It’s disappointing because it was our own doing that’s lost us the game.

“We’re in a sticky patch and we’ve played the top two teams back to back so it’s a harsh lesson but we know with the effort they’re showing we’re only 90 minutes away from three points. We have to keep going and keep working.

“Look at the subs they brought on compared to ours. I’m not having a go at my squad – I’m pleased with my squad – but there is a gulf. But it was still our unforced errors that caused us the problems.”