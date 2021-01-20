Rangers have ‘no interest’ in Preston defender Ben Davies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rangers will not be making a move for Preston defender Ben Davies, an Ibrox source has told the PA news agency.

The 25-year-old is out of contract this summer and has been linked with both halves of the Old Firm.

One report this week claimed Gers were ready to step up their interest and were piecing together a pre-contract offer which would see him join Steven Gerrard’s side at the end of the season.

But it appears the Light Blues boss will be looking elsewhere after a Gers insider insisted the runaway Premiership leaders had “no interest” in the left-sided centre-back.

That will come as a huge relief to Deepdale boss Alex Neil, who has reportedly offered Davies a club record contract worth £17,000 a week in a bid to tempt him to sign on again with Preston.

Rangers have also been linked with a move for Airdrie youngster Thomas Robert.

The highly-rated 20-year-old – son of former Newcastle winger Laurent Robert – stunned Scottish football back in the summer when he knocked back offers from clubs in Germany, England and a new deal at former club Montpellier to sign for the League One Diamonds.

He has been a stand-out performer for Ian Murray’s team so far this season with four goals in 14 appearances and his agent Paul Tait has claimed both Rangers and Celtic have been keeping tabs on his progress.

But Rangers have ruled themselves out of the chase for his signature, with the Ibrox source confirming the Frenchman is not on Gerrard’s list of targets.

Gerrard has, however, confirmed he is close to securing Aberdeen winger Scott Wright on a pre-contract but there has been no developments on talks with the Dons which could potentially see 23-year-old make his move to Glasgow this month.