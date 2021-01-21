On this day in 2014: Stan Wawrinka ends Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open run

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stanislas Wawrinka sensationally ended Novak Djokovic’s 25-match winning run at the Australian Open on this day in 2014.

As the clock ticked to four hours of match time, Djokovic placed a volley wide on Wawrinka’s first match point to give the Swiss a 2-6 6-4 6-2 3-6 9-7 quarter-final victory.

Djokovic was bidding to become the first man since Roy Emerson to win four straight Australian Open titles, and he had not lost a match since the US Open final in September 2013.

It was a first loss for Djokovic under the guidance of then new coach Boris Becker, and brought to an end a winning streak of 28 matches on tour – and 25 matches over three years in Melbourne.

The result saw Wawrinka reach his second major semi-final and end an eight-year, 14-match losing streak against Djokovic.

He went on to win the tournament, defeating Rafael Nadal 6–3 6–2 3–6 6–3 in the final to lift his first grand slam title.