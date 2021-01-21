Dan Kemp eyeing full debut as Leyton Orient host Forest Green

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Midfielder Dan Kemp could make his full debut for Leyton Orient in the League Two clash with Forest Green.

The 22-year-old former Chelsea and West Ham youth star came off the bench in Orient’s 2-0 win over Morecambe on Saturday.

The new recruit from West Ham could now force his way into the starting XI for Saturday’s league encounter.

Orient will be looking to extend their run of three-straight victories, to push further towards play-off contention.

Josh Davison could make his Forest Green debut having joined on loan from Charlton this week.

The 21-year-old striker has boosted manager Mark Cooper’s resources, with the New Lawn men now looking to bounce back from their 3-2 midweek defeat at Tranmere.

Forest Green remain without a win since their 1-0 home victory over Carlisle on December 19.

Cooper will hope new arrivals like Davison can inject fresh impetus into their promotion campaign.