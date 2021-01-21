Oli McBurnie and Lys Mousset among Sheffield United concerns for Plymouth tie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sheffield United will check on Oli McBurnie, Ben Osborn and Lys Mousset ahead of their FA Cup tie against Plymouth.

McBurnie (shoulder) has not played since Boxing Day but is back in training while fellow striker Mousset and midfielder Osborn both missed the defeat to Tottenham with knocks.

Blades boss Chris Wilder played a very strong team in the previous round at Bristol Rovers, which brought the club’s first win of the season, but with back-to-back Premier League games next week against Manchester United and Manchester City, he could decide to rest some players and make changes.

John Egan received his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Spurs but the defender will miss the trip to Old Trafford, rather than Saturday’s fourth-round tie.

Plymouth, 11th in League One, will have Panutche Camara back in contention.

The midfielder served a one-match ban as Argyle won at Sunderland in midweek and he will hope to be restored to the starting line-up at Bramall Lane.

Boss Ryan Lowe does not have any fresh injury concerns and could stick with the flexible 3-5-2 formation that caused Huddersfield and the Black Cats trouble in recent weeks.

Left wing-back George Cooper remains a long-term absentee for Plymouth due to knee surgery.