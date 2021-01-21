Kenny Jackett faces selection dilemmas as Portsmouth plan for Tigers test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has some selection dilemmas ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash with Sky Bet League One leaders Hull.

A 4-0 win over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday kept up the pressure on the Tigers prior to this weekend’s fixture.

Winger Ronan Curtis made his first appearance of the season from the bench following a bout of coronavirus and assisted fellow substitute Ben Close late on while Tottenham loanee Harvey White came on for his debut during the final 20 minutes.

Jackett must now decide whether to play any of the aforementioned trio from the off, with second-placed Lincoln also set to visit on Tuesday, but he will definitely be missing Alex Bass (calf) and Paul Downing (hamstring).

Hull will have defender Reece Burke back at Fratton Park following a one-match ban for his red card against Blackpool.

Centre-back Alfie Jones deputised in his absence for the midweek victory over Accrington, which kept Grant McCann’s men at the summit.

The Northern Irishman received a boost this week with the news Callum Jones is making good progress following a hamstring injury while Martin Samuelsen, who is expected to leave the club this month, is close to a return after an issue with his calf.

Forward Tom Eaves is not likely to return until March after he also injured his calf in the 1-1 draw at Sunderland earlier in January.