Ben Watson could boost Charlton in midfield battle against Swindon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ben Watson could return to boost Lee Bowyer’s midfield options for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Swindon.

Watson had been out with a hamstring problem but has since returned to training.

Albie Morgan is also back from a one-match ban while Chuks Aneke could return to the starting line-up.

Ryan Inniss and Akin Famewo remain missing while Alfie Doughty – who has been absent with injury since October – could be on his way out of the club in the coming days as his contract winds down.

Conor Masterson could make his Swindon debut after joining on loan from QPR.

The 22-year-old defender has signed for the rest of the season, becoming the fourth new addition of the window.

Manager John Sheridan revealed that Jonathan Grounds, Mathieu Baudry and Tom Broadbent missed training on Thursday and will not be available.

Zeki Fryers faces a long spell on the sidelines with a torn hamstring.