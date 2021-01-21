Conor Hourihane set for Swansea debut in FA Cup fourth round against Forest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Swansea loan signing Conor Hourihane is in line to make his debut against Nottingham Forest in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder only joined the Sky Bet Championship high-fliers from Aston Villa on Wednesday but is not cup-tied after missing his parent club’s third-round tie with Liverpool.

Defender Ryan Bennett could also be involved for the Liberty Stadium clash after being sidelined with a hamstring injury since December 30.

Back-up goalkeeper Ben Hamer is cup-tied after playing for Huddersfield in the last round, so teenager Lewis Webb looks set for a spot on the bench with Steven Benda recovering after ankle surgery.

Forest midfielder Ryan Yates is set to miss out after suffering a suspected calf injury against Middlesbrough on Wednesday.

Yuri Ribeiro starts a three-game ban after being sent off in the 2-1 home defeat to Boro, which ended a run of three successive Forest wins.

Boss Chris Hughton is without injured pair Harry Arter and Jack Colback and likely is to recall several players who featured in the third-round win over Cardiff.

Goalkeeper Jordan Smith, full-backs Carl Jenkinson and Gaetan Bong and forwards Lyle Taylor and Joe Lolley could all feature.