QPR without injured Tom Carroll for home clash against Derby

QPR have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their home game against Derby with the news that Tom Carroll faces three months on the sidelines.

The midfielder suffered knee ligament damage in the win at Luton last week and has undergone surgery, with R’s boss Mark Warburton now looking to sign cover during the transfer window.

Bright Osayi-Samuel will not be in the squad and appears to have played his last game for the west London club. The 23-year-old winger is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Lee Wallace and Osman Kakay are closing in on returns from injury while Luke Amos and Charlie Owens are long-term absentees.

Derby boss Wayne Rooney expects to have an unchanged squad.

The former England captain could name an unchanged team as the Rams look to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season following Tuesday’s home victory against Bournemouth.

Tom Lawrence remains sidelined with the ankle injury he suffered last month but the midfielder is gradually improving.

Goalkeeper David Marshall is still being monitored after his non-Covid related illness.