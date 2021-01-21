Doubts over injured Jordan Willis as Sunderland prepare to face Shrewsbury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Defender Jordan Willis is a major doubt for Sunderland’s League One clash with Shrewsbury.

Willis aggravated a patella tendon problem during Tuesday night’s 2-1 home defeat by Plymouth and his condition is being assessed.

Midfielder Grant Leadbitter, who was used only as a substitute in midweek when he replaced January signing Carl Winchester on his full debut, could return to the starting line-up.

Conor McLaughlin (hernia) and Danny Graham (knee) are also doubts, while Denver Hume (hamstring) and Arbenit Xhemajli (knee) are long-term absentees.

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill is not expected travel to the north-east as he continues his recovery from coronavirus.

The former Black Cats assistant manager, who was at one point admitted to intensive care, is recovering, but is not likely to be well enough to make the trip to Wearside and Aaron Wilbraham will continue in temporary charge, although goalkeeping coach Brian Jensen has returned to training and will re-join the squad.

Midfielder David Davis, who joined the club too late to make his debut in Tuesday night’s FA Cup defeat by Premier League Southampton in which loan signings Matthew Pennington and Harry Chapman made first appearances, will hope for a chance.

However, Charlie Daniels and Marc Pugh have left the Shrews at the end of short-term contracts and Matt Millar has returned to parent club Newcastle Jets following his loan spell, while Brad Walker is still out injured.