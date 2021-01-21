Tranmere hope Stefan Payne will be fit to face Bolton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tranmere will check on the fitness of Stefan Payne ahead of their Sky Bet League Two clash with Bolton following his return to action in midweek.

The Rovers forward made his first appearance since October on Tuesday as he came on as a late substitute against Forest Green after recovering from a groin injury.

Defender Liam Ridehalgh is hoping to overcome a rib problem.

However, midfielder Ollie Banks is no longer at the club after joining Barrow earlier in the week.

Bolton are likely to be without midfielder Kieran Lee due to a muscular issue.

Lee, who joined the club from Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month, was forced off at half-time in Saturday’s draw with Cheltenham.

Another recent signing, Declan John, could make his debut.

The defender, on loan from Swansea, has not featured since his arrival because of a hamstring injury.