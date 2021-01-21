Southend hit by James Olayinka injury blow ahead of Mansfield clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sky Bet League Two basement boys Southend have suffered a blow ahead of Saturday’s clash against Mansfield with an update on the injury sustained by James Olayinka last weekend.

While the Shrimpers were awaiting more information on the severity of the problem following a scan, boss Mark Molesley said Olayinka had suffered ankle ligament damage and the midfielder is likely to be sidelined for a few weeks.

His current loan from Arsenal ends next week. Regarding the player possibly extending his stay, Molesley had said after Olayinka sat out Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Cambridge that talks had been ongoing with the Gunners and “we’ll cross that bridge once we know the results of the scan”.

Brandon Goodship has returned to training after a rib problem, while Terrell Egbri remains sidelined by his hamstring issue.

Mansfield could hand a debut to Stephen Quinn following the midfielder’s arrival on loan from Burton last week until the end of the season.

The Stags have subsequently signed George Lapslie – previously playing for them on loan from Charlton – on a permanent deal, while Rollin Menayese has departed, joining Grimsby on loan.

Ollie Clarke (knee) is being assessed and James Perch is back in training after illness.

Boss Nigel Clough has said Tyrese Sinclair, who has completed a period of isolation after testing positive for coronavirus, will “build up slowly in training”.